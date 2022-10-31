Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.74 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $44,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,964,000 after buying an additional 871,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

