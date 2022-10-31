FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

NYSE:FDS opened at $430.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

