FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.13.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $219.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average of $193.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.