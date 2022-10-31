Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

FRT opened at $98.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.86%.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.