FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Up 2.2 %

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $160.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

