Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,094 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 16.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $152.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

