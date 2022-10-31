Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,793 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $62.31 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

