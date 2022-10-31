Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

