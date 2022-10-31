Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 847 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

MPWR opened at $346.80 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day moving average of $420.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

