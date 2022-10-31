Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,049 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

