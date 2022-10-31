Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.16 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

