Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE FTV opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

