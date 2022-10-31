Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $72,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 390.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $178.86 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.