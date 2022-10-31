Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,382 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $2,387,327.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $138.77 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

