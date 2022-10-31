Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,218 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 207.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,981 shares of company stock worth $9,491,705 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

DRI stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

