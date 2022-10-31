Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 53 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,543.50 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,554.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,216.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

