Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,583 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.