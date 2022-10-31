Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 298 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 252,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:WST opened at $225.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.46. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

