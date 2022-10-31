Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,525 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $364.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.49 and a 200 day moving average of $371.36.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

