Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

YUMC opened at $41.48 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

