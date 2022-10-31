First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

