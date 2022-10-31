General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $250.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.