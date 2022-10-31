General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

