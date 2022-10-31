General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $43,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

