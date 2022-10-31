Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of HOG opened at $43.22 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

