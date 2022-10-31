IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDXX opened at $364.28 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $672.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

