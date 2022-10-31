IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 26,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $53.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.