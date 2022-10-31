IFG Advisory LLC Has $208,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

