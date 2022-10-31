IFG Advisory LLC Has $219,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

