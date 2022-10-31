IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 631,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,209,000 after buying an additional 46,624 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in General Electric by 174.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 104,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

