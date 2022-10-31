IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,615 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,831.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 599,291 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 585.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 186,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.