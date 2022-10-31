IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $105.39 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

