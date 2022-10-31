Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $214.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.41.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

