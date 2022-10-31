Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 5,237 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

