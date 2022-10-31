Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roku were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $54.55 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $321.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

