Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

