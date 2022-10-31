Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger Trading Up 7.1 %
NYSE:GWW opened at $575.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $588.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.92.
W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.
W.W. Grainger Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
