Independent Advisor Alliance Has $453,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

