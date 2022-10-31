Independent Advisor Alliance Has $605,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 80,496.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 869,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $115.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 830,256 shares of company stock worth $98,672,315. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

