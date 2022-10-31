Independent Advisor Alliance Has $622,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cummins were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Cummins stock opened at $244.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

