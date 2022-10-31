Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 145 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,328,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

