Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 4,368 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.87 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

