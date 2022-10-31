Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,727 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after acquiring an additional 393,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

