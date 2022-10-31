Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 922 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 106,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

