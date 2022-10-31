Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $149.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

