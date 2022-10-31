International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

