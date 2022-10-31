Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,992.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $85.40 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

