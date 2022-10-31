Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.