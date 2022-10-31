iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

