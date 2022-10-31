Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,141 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.64.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

